Recidivism is a problem.
It doesn’t just impact people with a criminal history. It hurts families, challenges law enforcement, overloads jails and prisons and fosters more criminal activity in the community.
Simply put, people who get out of jail all too often return to jail and one of the biggest reasons is they cannot find a job.
With no income, they return to crime.
In 2015, Gov. Nathan Deal signed a “Ban the Box” executive order meaning the State of Georgia would no longer ask about criminal history on initial job applications for state employment.
Ban the Box was part of a national movement cast as a Civil Rights issue and designed to help reintegrate people with criminal histories by helping them find employment.
States, cities and many private employers across the nation have banned the box and while many still do a background check, it is only done late in the hiring process, giving people with criminal histories a chance to pursue employment without much of the initial stigma that traditionally would have disqualified them from consideration.
A few years ago, the Valdosta Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Never Too Late Program of Lowndes-Valdosta Commission for Children and Youth, Sentinel Probation Services, Paxen Learning Services, Telamon Corporation, Wiregrass Technical College, Georgia Department of Labor, Goodwill Industries, South Georgia Regional Library System and the Valdosta Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized the South Georgia Coalition for Employment Job Fair where more than 40 vendors helped people with criminal records find jobs.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk has instituted a work-release program for inmates still in jail.
The program puts eligible Lowndes County Jail inmates in regular clothes instead of prison jumpers, carries them to local companies participating in the program and puts them to work, Paulk said.
Any fines or child support that inmates owe are taken from their paychecks, and at the end of the work day they are brought back to the jail.
“If they don’t get fired for half of their sentence, then their sentence is cut in half,” the sheriff said. “After they leave jail, they have a job.”
About 30-50 inmates are in the program at any one time. During the first year of the program, the sheriff’s office saved $1 million over the regular cost of housing and feeding inmates, he said.
Inmates wanting in on the work program cannot have committed violent crimes, cannot use a cellphone or tobacco and are charged $10 a day out of their paycheck to cover transportation, Paulk said.
This week, The Valdosta Daily Times and the SunLight Project looks at recidivism. Last week, The Times and our sister papers in the SunLight Project looked at restoring voting rights to felons.
If society doesn’t want felons to return to jail or prison, society must invest in programs and paths where offenders feel they are invested in society.
We commend local efforts to end recidivism and encourage men and women in our community who have a criminal history to seek the help being offered.
We also encourage employers to at least consider the good they can do by giving someone a second chance.
