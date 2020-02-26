So, what happened to the Service Delivery Strategy deal?
We were told — more importantly you were told — that after a year’s long standoff city and county government had compromised and brokered a deal.
But there is still no deal.
So, what’s the deal?
When he came into office at the first of the year, Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson said getting this debacle behind us was one of his top priorities.
Both city and county elected officials seemed to be weary of the posturing and inflexibility and ready to ink a final compromise plan.
Both sides were all but taking a victory lap and here we are, still without a deal.
Here we are more than $860,000 later with no deal.
It doesn’t matter how amicable both sides are or even how close they are to forging an agreement. The public has been clear, the residents of Valdosta and Lowndes County do not want this continual black eye or the escalating legal fees that will soon reach $1 million.
Every day without a Service Delivery Strategy agreement between Lowndes County and the municipalities located within the county is another day of the status quo and a continual drain on the growth and vitality of our community.
Every decade, the state of Georgia requires cities and counties to pass these 10-year service delivery agreements for the purpose of eliminating double taxation and the duplication of services. Though there are a few exceptions, for the most part other counties and cities pass these inter-local agreements with little fanfare.
But here, instead of passing a broad, general agreement, our elected officials argue, fuss, fight, draw lines in the sand, go into mediation, file lawsuits and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.
Our development authority has said these standoffs compromise the ability of industrial recruiters to entice new industry, perhaps costing our community capital investments, infrastructure improvements and good paying jobs.
We had high hopes for the new city administration and its ability to get things done. Those hopes are eroding already.
At the beginning of this year, both city and county elected officials were saying all the right words.
But words are just words and now it is far past time to get this thing done.
So, Valdosta and Lowndes County, which is it: Deal or no deal?
