Here's another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Valdosta and Lowndes County schools may be out of class but for the past several weeks, both school systems have been doing all they can to assure students do not go without food during the coronavirus pandemic. The school systems have developed pick-up sites and distribution routes that run regularly each week. Schools may be out but area school systems continue looking after their students.
Here's to businesses, arts groups and so many other people and organizations who have found ways to safely reach the community. These people and organizations have found ways to adapt in the face of the coronavirus while remaining true to their purpose and mission.
Local businesses raised thousands of dollars for Second Harvest of South Georgia. A total of $20,710 benefits Second Harvest and its effort to continue providing meals to families in the region. Local businesses issued a challenge in early April to benefit the organization. Taylor Insurance Services, CJB Industries, Langdale Vallotton Attorneys at Law, Sunset Farm Foods and an anonymous company offered to donate $15,000 if Second Harvest raised $5,000. Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing director, said the nonprofit exceeded its goal in one week.
April 25 would have been the final day at VEX Worlds competition for Lowndes High School robotics team. The event was cancelled, but a simulated fantasy tournament was held in its place using data from scores achieved during the playing season, school officials said. Teams were announced during a watch party held recently and the Lowndes High robotics team 383T made it to quarterfinals ranked fifth in the division, school officials said. The challenge for the upcoming 2020-21 season was also revealed.
