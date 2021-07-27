Valdosta and Lowndes County school systems should have backup plans in place.
Both school systems have released their COVID-19 protocols as teachers and students prepare to return to the classroom.
There will be few restrictions with in-person instruction and no mask, vaccine or distancing requirements.
While some parents and teachers have expressed concerns, both boards of education and school system administrations are poised for a school year that will look much more like 2019 and much less like 2020.
All of these plans were made, however, before the Delta variant surge sweeping the nation.
Hotspots are erupting in low vaccinated cities and communities across the U.S. and COVID-19 cases are starting to tick up in our county as well.
What we are seeing in Valdosta and Lowndes County is not yet a surge and, like you, we hope that it never becomes one.
But hope is not a plan.
We believe our school systems should be prepared for the worst case scenario.
None of us want to see another economic shutdown.
All of us believe that most children need to be in the classroom.
All of us want normalcy when it is possible and safe.
But what about when it isn’t?
What if there is a surge?
What if we have outbreaks in individual school buildings or classrooms?
What if we have rampant community spread and spikes in positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths?
None of us want to be caught with our guard down and unprepared to keep our young people safe.
We don’t want to see our school boards, administrations, teachers and parents having to scamper at the last minute, be confused about what should and should not be done and have another school year disrupted to the point of students falling further behind.
The backup plans, and the planning process, should be made public now so there is plenty of time to prepare should implementation be necessary. Though, as we said, we hope backup plans are not needed.
Families deserve an open and transparent planning process, should have input in decisions being made that directly impact their lives and the confidence of knowing if the worst case scenario happens, there is already a plan in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.