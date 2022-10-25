Both the Valdosta and the Lowndes County school systems have good reason to be proud.
We are proud of what our schools have accomplished and want to say congratulations.
For six consecutive years, the graduation rate at both high schools has increased.
Even more impressive is that both school school systems far exceed the statewide average.
The grad rate at Valdosta High School came in at 95.3%, eclipsing the state average graduation rate of 84.1%.
Equally impressive is the Lowndes High School rate of 95.4%.
We commend VHS Principal Janice Richardson and LHS Principal LeAnne McCall for these incredible milestones.
Each of them quickly gave credit to their respective school’s faculty and staff.
In addition, we agree with Richardson when she said, “Our students also deserve credit for this commitment to success. These students have faced unprecedented obstacles since entering high school. Rather than focus on how the ongoing pandemic might negatively impact their educational experience, the Class of 2022 accepted the challenge of beating the odds and rose above everything to achieve one of the highest graduation rates in the history of VHS.”
In fact, it was not that many years ago when we reported an abysmal graduation rate at the high school and the turnaround in just a few years has been beyond impressive and a strong testimony to the commitment to providing a quality education.
We have so many dedicated teachers in the classroom along with support staff in both school systems.
Strategies implemented at both high schools to support students, assist those who are at risk of not graduating and promote overall academic achievement have proven effective.
We should also recognize that culture begins at the top with school superintendents and central office leadership that trickles down to school administration and flows into the classroom.
It may take a village to raise a child but it most certainly takes an entire school system to educate a student, and we highly commend both of our quality school systems for graduating our students at such a high rate.
Congratulations.
