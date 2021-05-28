A community is always stronger united than it could ever be divided.
And so is a board of education.
The Valdosta Board of Education must find ways to come together and put children over politics, power, money or race.
Your way and my way must be replaced with our way.
There are many things more important than who coaches the football team, not the least of which is student achievement.
A divided board of education that spends more time maneuvering and vote-getting than it does implementing policy focused on positive outcomes in the classroom and beyond is not serving our community.
We encourage the board to use a clean eraser, clear the board and start with a clean slate.
Instead of asking which side is my side on, board members should ask — all together — what is the right side of this issue or policy?
We don’t think the board has gone so far down the path of political and racial divides that it cannot return to a thoughtful, common sense approach to policy making.
Of course, before there can be any semblance of unity there must first be respect, and that respect must be mutual and reciprocal.
Board members must respect both the motives and the intelligence of their peers.
Being unified — with a common mission — does not mean board members will agree on every issue.
But when disagreements exist, it should only be on matters of principle and not personality, or for any lesser reasons.
Further, people can agree to agreeably disagree and speak to one another in dignified and respectful tones.
The board of education is a board of equals.
No one is more equal than anyone else.
Each member was elected.
Each member has value and importance.
Each member represents a constituency.
Each member should receive respect by fellow board members and show respect to fellow board members.
Infighting, backroom deal making and cheap politicking will only result in a more and more dysfunctional board, and at the end of the day only hurts the students, the youth of our community.
School board members do not work for the superintendent.
Nor do they work for the chairman or for a group of fellow board members.
You all work for the people.
Or, at least you should.
