The Valdosta Board of Education must not abridge First Amendment rights.
The First Amendment protects free speech.
It also protects the right to protest and to petition the government with grievances, demanding that it set things right.
School board policy must not be used to abridge these basic, fundamental rights.
The BOE is saying to the public, essentially, you can come speak to us but you can’t say certain things, including the name of the person you are coming to support or speak against.
The exercising of the freedom of expression and the right to protest, even at a meeting, is intended to make government uncomfortable.
In fact, the First Amendment is specifically addressing the right of people to disagree with the actions of government.
The board of education will hold a meeting Tuesday and seems poised to reconsider the ouster of popular Valdosta High head football coach Alan Rodemaker, following public outcry.
The BOE is holding the meeting at the performing arts center at the old high school facility because a large crowd is expected. As always, time is set aside on the agenda for public commenting.
It is reasonable, because of the nature of a public meeting, that elected officials put some time constraints on public commenting, though the limitations might go a bit too far.
What is unreasonable is telling people who come to support, or even speak against, the coach that they cannot even say his name.
This is not the first time. In fact it is a standing board policy, and it is wrong.
Here’s the deal: School boards do not govern the public. Actually, the men and women on the board work for the public.
Board policy is just board policy and the BOE has policy oversight of the school system. The board, in some respects, can also govern itself, but restricting public rights of free speech in a public space is not under its jurisdiction.
Police need to think about this as well.
Law enforcement agencies are charged with enforcing the law not with enforcing some draconian school board policy.
So, while an officer could certainly escort someone from a room if they were disturbing the peace, which is against the law, they cannot, must not, use strong arm tactics to remove someone because they happen to say Rodemaker’s name, which is not a violation of any law they are charged with enforcing.
The board of education must not get itself in an entanglement over the First Amendment, in addition to the mess it is already facing over this opaque decision to push Rodemaker out the door.
The school board allowed this debacle to happen under its watch, and members refused to disclose why it happened, how it happened, what led up to the vote and why they voted the way they did.
Both sides, those who voted to not retain the coach and those who voted to keep him, owed the public a full explanation. The cone of silence has only added fuel to the fire and contributed to the outrage. When those who voted against the coach would not say why, people were only left to speculate that there were no good reasons. If there were good reasons, it seems reasonable the reasons would have, should have, been disclosed.
Now, the board must be willing to listen, take its medicine and hear everything people have on their minds, including the name Alan Rodemaker.
Then, it is time to rewrite these overly restrictive public commenting policies.
