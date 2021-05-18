When the Clayton County school system lost its accreditation in 2008, it was because of a dysfunctional board of education.
When the Warren County school system was put on notice in 2010 that it would be losing its accreditation, it was because of a dysfunctional board of education.
When the Cobb County school system was subjected to special review and placed on notice this year that its accreditation is at-risk, it was because of a dysfunctional board of education.
When the DeKalb County school system was hit with probationary sanctions and risked losing its accreditation in 2012, it was because of a dysfunctional board of education.
In the DeKalb case, when the school was put on probation, Gov. Nathan Deal replaced six members of the board and an interim superintendent was seated.
So, what was the board dysfunction in these cases?
Political grandstanding, pettiness, behind the scenes strong-arming and vote-getting, personal agendas, interference with administrative operations — sound familiar?
The Valdosta City Schools board of education could be heading down the same path of dysfunction.
Nearly all the dysfunction by the Valdosta school board swirls around the football program, from releasing a coach, to reconsidering that decision, to a lawsuit, to a spurious search for a coach and then hiring one of the most controversial, embattled coaches in the country, to settling a lawsuit regarding the previous coach, to reversing course on that settlement, to releasing the new coach, to reconsidering that decision, to reconsidering the reconsideration of that decision. Confusing? Sound like dysfunction?
After Clayton County schools had regained its accreditation and Warren County had been placed on notice by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the president of the association, Mark Elgart, told Curt Yeomans of the Clayton News Daily that governance issues with school boards have a negative effect on student achievement.
Elgart explained the role parents and the Clayton County community had in helping that school system regain accreditation.
“Clayton County Public Schools is a role model in two ways,” Elgart told Yeomans. “One way is good because it showed what a community can do when it rallies around its school system. The other way is bad, and not something to be proud of, because it showed how bad things can get when a school system has governance issues that are not corrected.”
In the Clayton County case, parents and stakeholders organized, formed community groups, showed up at board meetings and called for change, while supporting quality education. Then, they showed up on Election Day. It resulted in an entirely new school board.
We were pleased to see parents and community members show up and speak up at the Valdosta Board of Education meeting last week.
They were articulate, informed and spoke truth to power. Now, power — or perceived power — must listen.
The Valdosta Board of Education must grow up quick and stop the child-like behavior that in many ways mirrors Clayton, Cobb, Warren and DeKalb county school systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.