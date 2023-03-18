The Lowndes County Board of Education owes the public answers for why the county’s Superintendent of Schools was simply allowed to repay $2,800 for gas taken from the school system’s fueling facility with no other repercussions.
Both the board and the superintendent should be held accountable.
It should not have taken a single open records request to uncover the misuse of the fueling station.
If it had not been for tipsters and numerous records requests, this issue would have never come to light.
Furthermore, the superintendent did not even receive a slap on the wrist. He is just paying the system back for gas he should have never taken.
The whole debacle raises yet another question: Should any individual employee even have unfettered access to the fueling station?
What if it had not been the superintendent who filled up a vehicle or an extra tank on numerous occasions at the fueling station? What if it had been a classroom teacher, a member of the custodial staff or a cafeteria worker?
Dr. Shawn Haralson is no neophyte. He is not new to administration nor unfamiliar with policies and procedures.
While the Georgia Open Records Act allows officials to withhold certain records during an ongoing investigation, it does not require it.
Informing the public, the stakeholders of the school system, voluntarily would have been the right thing to do. Instead, it took numerous public records requests to uncover it all.
Why did the board take its sweet time to circle the wagons, do damage control and come up with an oddly worded agreement with the superintendent himself before releasing a single piece of information?
This issue is not simply about what the board thinks of Haralson’s job performance or how they feel about the man personally. This is all about the public trust and the public’s right to know.
Speaking of that oddly worded agreement signed by Harlason and the school board, who would offer to cough up $2,800 of their own money to pay back the school system for fuel they were authorized to pump?
If this were merely a matter of “poor documentation,” isn’t providing records for all expenses policy?
While the superintendent answers to the school board, the board itself must ultimately answer to the stakeholders — taxpayers — voters.
