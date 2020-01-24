Brandi Roberts has created a program that gives back to the community and enables Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance students to continue their studies.
As the owner of Valdosta School of Ballet, Roberts created a “Princess Ballets” series, which started about 14 years go with “Cinderella” and continues this weekend with “Sleeping Beauty.”
The Princess Ballets have raised more than $115,000 for VSU Theatre & Dance student scholarships so far.
While the program funds the education of VSU dancers, it also shares the lesson with young Valdosta School of Ballet students of giving back to the community, Roberts said.
The program continues helping VSU students pay for school and hone their craft.
Olivia Rosenthal, the title character of “Sleeping Beauty,” is a scholarship recipient.
She is only one of several VSU Theatre & Dance scholarship recipients participating alongside the Valdosta School of Ballet’s young dancers. About 200 people participate in the program.
For a few dollars, local folks can help VSU Theatre & Dance as well as enjoy a fine show.
By watching the scholarship recipients perform, audiences can see their investment literally grow by leaps and bounds.
We commend Roberts, the program and our community for supporting the arts, students and education.
