Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Valdosta Middle School STEM Academy is open for science and math galore this coming school year. What took about a year to build is now finished with four labs and eight classrooms set up to be used by the school’s STEM Academy students to learn science, math and technology standards. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “All year, they have been looking forward to this,” said Cody Moncrief, STEM Academy lead teacher. “It just gives us a space to do what we’ve been wanting to do instead of going off campus to do it. We can do it all here now, which makes all of this exciting.” As part of the fourth annual STEM Camp, which is typically held at the VSU STEAM Center, the camp invited students to tour the new building for the first time ever.The VSU center adds art to the STEM line-up. Students of all grades checked out their grade-specific classrooms, labs they’ll use for experiments and outside spaces to do more projects.
The Valdosta State University public safety director has been named to a statewide police chiefs board. C. Alan Rowe was sworn in as the new third vice president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Tuesday. The GACP is the organization that represents chiefs of police from across the state of Georgia and, as one of its duties, is responsible for the training and professional development of all law-enforcement executives. Rowe is an 11-year police veteran.
The Pinevale High School Class of 1969 observed its 50th anniversary class reunion recently. The event marked the last 50th reunion for the one-time school, organizers said. The Class of 1969 was the last graduating class from the once segregated Pinevale High School, a four-year institution. Willie Houseal, chairman of the Pinevale High School reunion committee, said the reunion was successful. Activities began July 4 with a golf tournament at Quiet Pines Golf course, Moody Air Force Base. A meet and greet and cookout were held Friday, July 5. There was a banquet at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center Saturday evening, July 6, and the reunion culminated with a worship service at the Pinevale High School Gym/C.C. Hall Complex, with a classmate delivering a spirit-filled sermon, organizers said.
The Lowndes County school district has announced the achievement and status of the Georgia School Board Association’s 2019 distinguished school board recognition for the Lowndes County Board of Education. The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership, school officials said. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement. This year only 10 out of 180 public school boards earned the distinguished board status. The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
