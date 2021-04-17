Ethics matter.
The City of Valdosta convened an ethics panel to consider complaints against Mayor Scott Matheson from multiple community groups.
In a split decision, the ethics commission dismissed those complaints.
We urged the three-member panel to give the aggrieved parties a fair hearing.
It is to hard to say how fair or unfair it was when they hid themselves behind closed doors.
Still, the panel has ruled, and it is time to move forward.
And, moving forward, we strongly think it is time for Valdosta City Council to rethink its policies and procedures around the city's Code of Ethics, selecting an ethics commission and how hearings are conducted.
Naming a standing ethics commission would make much more sense than this quick, ad hoc, panel that allows for the person being investigated to name at least one of the three-member panel and perhaps influence the other appointments.
To be cliche about it, that is simply allowing the fox to be in charge of the henhouse.
A standing commission of no less than five members would make much more sense.
That commission should be representative of the entire community. The faces sitting on the panel should look like the faces of Valdosta, with diversity, inclusion and equality.
The ethics commission should be completely independent of city government without any conflicts of interest.
It should convene and function independent of City Council and not at its behest.
It should take its mandate and interpret the terms of the enacting ordinance itself and not take its marching orders from the council.
Finally, any testimony or receipt of evidence should happen in an open, public meeting and be in full compliance with the state's Sunshine Laws.
In fact, an ethics panel should go above and beyond the mere minimum of what is required by the law and should avoid any appearance of impropriety, whatsoever.
At the very least, an ethics commission should be ethical.
Council member Eric Howard voted against this most recent ethics panel. He said, among other things, that there should be gender diversity. He was right about that. Now we encourage Howard to introduce a discussion and lead the way for new ethics legislation, processes and procedures.
