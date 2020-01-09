It has been said that to everything there is a season and a time to every purpose.
With a season of celebration behind us – from Christmas and New Year breaks – it is time to return to school, to work and to go about our daily routines.
For there is much to be done.
The holidays have come and gone.
Most adults have returned to their jobs.
Schools re-opened this week and students have returned to classes.
We have rung in a new year.
Now, it is time to make this year work.
Or more appropriately, it is time we get to work to make this year better.
The economic situation is strong. Gas prices are steady. The job market is robust.
But as the perilous situation with Iran has proven in this first week of a new year, nothing should be taken for granted.
So, we must work.
We must toil. We must educate ourselves. We must be ready to adapt. We must relearn the forgotten magic of striving.
We must strive.
Strive to do more with less, strive to learn from our mistakes, strive to better understand the world at home and abroad.
For everything there is a season.
Now, is the season to work and strive.
We hope to benefit a bountiful harvest, but to reap these rewards, we must work.
