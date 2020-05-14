Do not ridicule people wearing masks.
They are doing it for you.
By now we have all heard the health experts say, "I wear my mask for you. You wear your mask for me."
To people who think COVID-19 is not real, we have one word for you: 83,082.
That is the number of people who are known to have died of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. as of Wednesday morning.
That's just the ones we know about.
The actual number of deaths is likely higher.
But we have no desire to quibble over what the actual number of deaths is or how much better or worse the death rate in the U.S. could have been.
The fact is people — a lot of people — are dying.
There is still no real cure.
There is still no vaccine.
Eventually, there will be a vaccine.
Treatment will continue to improve.
But for now, this pandemic continues to be a very serious situation with extremely high rate of infection and, unfortunately, many more people are going to die.
When stay-at-home orders were lifted and businesses began to reopen, it seems a lot of people began thinking everything was back to normal and that COVID-19 had magically disappeared. That is simply not the case. All you have to do is look at the numbers and understand that numbers do not lie.
About 1,500 people have already died in Georgia alone. There have been about 35,000 diagnosed cases in the state.
In Lowndes County alone, about 200 people have tested positive.
COVID-19 is not the flu. It should not be compared to the common flu for a few very simple reasons.
First, we have vaccines for the flu. Second, we have effective treatments for the flu. Third, though many people who contract the flu die, many more people are dying from this coronavirus. It is one of the most infectious viruses we have ever seen.
While a mask may offer some protection against the virus for the person wearing it, health care experts have said the most important thing about wearing it is that it might prevent you from spreading the disease to someone else if you are contagious. Remember, you do not have to have any symptoms whatsoever to be contagious.
So every time you see someone wearing a mask or using hand sanitizer, they are thinking about you and putting your health and safety above their personal comfort.
You should not only be thankful, you should follow their example, and not only wear a mask in public places but be very circumspect about practicing social distancing, not walking right up on people in a grocery store or in some other public space.
Those of you who have the attitude that no one is going to tell you what to do and who think that someone politely asking you to wear a mask is an infringement on your personal liberty, it is obvious that you are only thinking about yourself and could not care any less about others.
We look forward to the day this crisis is over.
But it's not over yet.
