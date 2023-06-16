What does it say about the country that we live in that cities across Georgia are passing “civility” resolutions?
Don’t get us wrong, we are not saying — in any way — that we do not support civility. We are not saying that we have any issues with the Valdosta’s City of Civility designation.
In fact, we commend the mayor and city council for making a strong statement about a commitment to civil discourse.
All in all, the Georgia Municipal Association has given 75 cities in the state that moniker.
We do, however, think that it is a sad commentary that public discourse has devolved to the point that elected officials have to sign on to an agreement that they will model civil behavior in hopes that the community will learn by example.
Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons explained what the resolution actually means when she said, “So last year, GMA rolled out the certified city of civility. It was an initiative that basically states that you guys know that you will disagree but agree to disagree with civility and respect.
“So in order for us to become that certified city, we need to adopt a resolution. There’s also a pledge and it’s basically pledging that during a council session you guys will be civil and respectful not only amongst yourselves, our attendees, our citizens and our employees.”
There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.
In fact, it is a great pledge and speaks well of city leaders who are saying they realize the importance of civil, even cordial, discourse.
The resolution also talks about the importance of open, honest and transparent communication with courtesy and mutual respect.
But, in no way should a call for civility ever be used to dampen free speech.
Both the public and public officials should always be free to express their opinions without any fear of reprisal. In fact, the First Amendment demands it.
Civil discourse must never mean limiting speech to speech we happen to agree with or endorse.
In fact, it really means the exact opposite.
This kind of civility is all about the freedom to both speak freely and to listen to others speak freely when we do not agree with what they are saying, showing respect and giving them a fair hearing of their grievances.
