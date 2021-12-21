Johnny Isakson is a strong reminder that compromise is not and should not be a dirty word in politics.
Isakson was a behind-the-scenes consensus builder. He was a man noted for his integrity in business and in Congress.
Isakson became a millionaire through real estate and spent more than four decades in Georgia politics.
“In the Senate, he was the architect of a popular tax credit for first-time home buyers that he said would help invigorate the struggling housing market,” according to an Associated Press report. “As chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, he worked to expand programs offering more private health care choices for veterans.”
On Sunday, Isakson died at the age of 76.
He was a Republican and a conservative but that did not mean he saw enemies on the other side of the aisle. He may have disagreed with the politics of the other side but that didn’t mean he had to be disagreeable with political opponents.
“There are two types of people in this world,” Isakson often said, “friends and future friends.”
President Joe Biden served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with Isakson. The President said he and the late senator “found common ground built on mutual respect for each other and the institutions that govern our nation.”
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Isakson was “one of my very best friends in the Senate. ... His infectious warmth and charisma, his generosity and his integrity made Johnny one of the most admired and beloved people in the Capitol.”
In December 2019, Isakson stepped away from his Senate seat following a 2015 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.
He stepped down at a time when Congress was rife with political rancor. Sadly, that hasn’t changed, though politicians on both sides of the aisle would do well to heed the words of his farewell. So would the American people.
“Bipartisan doesn’t mean a Democrat and Republican talk to each other every once a while,” Isakson said, “it means that two people come together, probably have a lot of differences, but they find a way to get to the end of the trail where there’s a possibility of a solution.
“America, we’ve got a problem. I see things happening that I’m asked about by people that scare me. I’ve heard people I know say things that scare me.”
But politicians have to find common ground, he said in his Senate farewell.
“The strongest country in the world cannot succumb to crushing itself inwardly by looking away from challenges of life today. The solution is right here. It’s in your heart.”
Isakson didn’t leave the floor with a message of doom in 2019 but a message of hope.
“We can do it,” he said. “We can do anything.”
Words worth repeating, worth remembering, worth heeding, at the passing of a great Georgian, at a time when we need to hear those words more than ever.
