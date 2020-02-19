We often talk about our basic American rights.
Among those rights is the right to vote.
We think of our right to cast a ballot as primary to living in an open, free society.
Sometimes we like to think of the right to vote as a true privilege.
But with rights and privilege come responsibility, even civic duty.
All of us owe some allegiance, some civic responsibility to the very government we have created to guarantee and protect our freedoms.
None of those duties are more inextricably tied to freedom itself than voting in open, free elections.
Civic duties go beyond merely obeying the law, serving on juries and paying income taxes.
We are only a self-governed people when we exercise our rights to vote and pick our own leaders.
Do you participate in democracy?
Do you exercise your right to vote?
Early voting starts in just a couple of weeks for the Georgia presidential primary. In a few months, primaries will be held for local elections.
Interestingly enough, people are far more likely to vote in the presidential primary and general election than they are to cast a ballot in local and state races.
On March 24, the Democratic and Republican primaries will be held and the deadline for voter registration, required in order to be eligible to vote in the primary, is Monday, Feb. 24. Early voting starts March 2.
Are you registered?
Federal, state and local elections will be held May 19 and the ballot is one of the longest slates in quite some time. Voter registration for the May election ends April 20.
Are you registered?
It is easy to complain about what our elected officials do or don’t do.
But what did you do to elect them?
If you wake up the morning of any election day this year and want to vote, are you registered to do so?
Can you exercise your right to vote?
If you aren’t certain, or know you are not, register to vote by Monday, Feb. 24.
Do your civic duty. Take part in the governments that shape not only the nation but the state, the county, the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.