You’ve heard it a lot:
We are arguably facing the most important election of our lifetimes.
We say it a lot:
Register to vote.
Time is running out to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The deadline is next week: Oct. 5.
The 2020 presidential election comes while the country is in crisis but that doesn’t mean people can’t register to vote. Then vote.
Whether it is President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the man we elect will face some of the greatest challenges ever faced by an American president.
But if you aren’t registered, then if you don’t vote, you will have no say who is elected.
You will not have a voice in the future of our nation and world because you are not registered to vote.
We say it again: Go register.
And again: The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election is Oct. 5.
Registering is easy.
Georgia residents can register to vote online at the Georgia Secretary of State website or visit the local election office.
To register online you will need a valid driver’s license or identification card issued by Georgia Department of Driver Services with signature on file with DDS.
If you do not have a valid driver’s license or identification card, there is a link on the website that will allow you to manually submit a paper registration if you are unable to visit the election office in person.
If you are not registered, do it now, before time runs out.
Again: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.