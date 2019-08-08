Asking the public what it thinks should never be a problem.
We urge the Valdosta City Council to let voters have their say regarding the state’s Sunday Brunch law.
The Brunch Bill that allows Sunday alcohol sales at restaurants as early as 11 a.m. was passed by the General Assembly back in 2018.
The Sunday morning pouring law is not statewide and not automatic but rather allows communities to have a referendum on the ballot.
Placing that question on the ballot, however, requires the city council and county commission to pass a resolution calling for the ballot question.
Then, the whole thing would be up to the voters.
If the measure is going to make it on the November ballot, local governments must authorize it in the next week or so.
More than 60 other communities throughout Georgia have taken advantage of what could be viewed as an economic opportunity.
This is not a question about whether alcohol sales are allowed or whether people can or should drink. It is about an additional hour and a half that restaurants can serve drinks. That’s pretty much all it is about. For those restaurants it could bring in additional revenue, not to mention a little more sales tax revenue.
If Valdosta City Council adds the item to its agenda Thursday evening, which can be legally done at any meeting, it would not be voting on whether or not to allow early Sunday pouring at restaurants.
Rather, it would be voting on whether to allow the public to decide.
When is it ever wrong to listen to the people?
Can Valdosta do what Acworth, Alpharetta, Atlanta, Austell, Braselton, Brookhaven, Brunswick, Columbus, Decatur, Douglasville, Duluth, Dunwoody, Fayetteville, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Grovetown, Harlem, Holly Springs, Johns Creek, Kennesaw, Madison, Marietta, Milton, Oakwood, Peachtree City, Peachtree Corners, Powder Springs, Richmond Hill, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Senoia, Smyrna, Statesboro, Tybee Island, Villa Rica and Woodstock have done?
Can Lowndes County do what Athens-Clark, Augusta-Richmond, Chatham, Cherokee, Cobb, Columbia, Columbus-Muscogee, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Gwinnett, Hall, Hart, Lanier, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Paulding and Walker counties have done?
This has nothing to do with whether or not people are going to drink or whether or not people are going to go to church. Both of those things are decisions each person makes.
It is about whether or not the public will have a say.
If the community does not want to extend restaurant pouring by allowing it to begin at 11 a.m. instead of shortly after noon, then the referendum will be voted down.
It is that simple.
Put it on the ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.