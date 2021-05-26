Were you at the Valdosta Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening?
Some of your friends and neighbors showed up because they are concerned about recent decisions and the overall direction the board has been taking.
We remind you board members are elected to represent you.
Actually we have to ask, have you ever gone to a city council, board of education, county commission, hospital authority or planning commission meeting? Have you ever addressed elected officials during the public commenting portion of local government meetings?
Probably not.
During moments of controversy, a lot of people will show up at a meeting but how about other times?
When it comes down to it, very few people attend local government meetings and far fewer ever address elected representatives.
Still, people complain about the actions of government, are indignant about controversial decisions, reckless spending, tax increases or question public policy. To be fair to elected officials, we have to ask those who question what government has or has not done: Where were you during deliberations prior to final decisions?
For example, the gallery during discussions about hiring or firing a football coach may be packed but a public hearing prior to a city or county tax increase is usually empty. Taxpayers are not present during department requests and initial public hearings and only a handful of residents show up when a millage is be adopted, for example.
We encourage our readers to show up and speak out. It is surprising when you consider the number of people who email, call, stop by the newspaper or stop us on the street to express their point of view as compared to the number of people who sign up for public commenting at government meetings, comment through social media or write letters to the editor.
People who have legitimate concerns should always be willing to take ownership of their grievances.
No one should ever fear exercising First Amendment rights. The First Amendment grants the right to petition government for a redress of grievances. The courts have consistently upheld the rights of the public to access the halls of government, lobby for causes they believe in, express their reservations about pieces of legislation and generally make their voices heard.
Petitioning government can take many forms and include actual signed petitions, nonviolent protests, letter writing and participation in public meetings.
Our boards of education, county commission and each of our city councils provide for public commenting at each meeting. Some require you to sign up for commenting prior to the meeting if you want to address the elected body. Residents should address the people they elect to represent them at every opportunity.
Of course, voices that are reasoned, informed and calm are generally heard above the rabble-rousers who simply seem to complain to complain and disagree to disagree. When residents show up at public meetings and comment in very informed ways, officials are likely to be more responsive. Vile, angry, uninformed diatribes are rarely effective.
Remember, public meetings are your meetings and you have every right to show up and speak up.
