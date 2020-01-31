When school board members tell you, and us, they cannot talk about personnel matters, they are wrong.
They can talk to the public about personnel issues.
They choose not to do it.
We believe they should be talking to the public this week.
They can tell us why Alan Rodemaker is out as head football coach at Valdosta High School.
They just choose not to do it.
Both those who voted to keep Rodemaker and those who voted to push him out could tell us what led up to the public vote and why they voted the way they did, if they wanted to.
State law does not require secrecy around personnel issues.
The state’s Open Meetings Act allows personnel discussions to happen behind closed doors but does not require it.
There is a big difference between something being allowed and being required.
We have requested documents and will continue to search for answers for our community, but we shouldn’t have to.
It should not require public records requests, or media strong arming for the public to be informed about the actions of local government.
This week, the school system issued a press statement saying the Rodemaker situation is a personnel issue and they cannot discuss it.
Again, that is simply not true.
What is true is that they will not discuss it.
There is no school board policy, code of ethics or even unspoken agreement among parties that can circumvent basic First Amendment rights and every single member of the board of education has the right to speak out. It could even be argued that as elected officials they have a duty to be forthcoming to the public about this issue of public interest.
Did this vote to oust Coach Rod just come out of the blue?
Was the vote orchestrated in some clandestine private meeting of a quorum? If that happened, we could be looking at a serious violation of the Georgia Open Meetings Act and the state’s Office of the Attorney General has shown a clear willingness to investigate and prosecute violations of the Sunshine Law.
This is a public sector job, funded by public monies and this ouster is of strong public interest.
We are calling on Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood, Liz Shumphard, Kelisa Brown, Warren Lee, Tyra Howard, Tad Moseley, Kelly Wilson and Debra Bell to do the right thing, live up to the duties of your elected office and tell the public its own business.
All the business you do as a board of education is the people’s business, and the people have the right to know.
