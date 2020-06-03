We encourage protesters to get tested for COVID-19.
Of course, we encourage anyone who has any symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus to get tested.
Protests here have been peaceful.
While the groups have been small compared to the mass protests in major U.S. cities, the gatherings have been made up of groups of 10 or more who do not live in the same household.
The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.
The rights of people to peaceably assemble for protest and to petition the government for a redress of grievances is fundamentally American and guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.
The voices of protesters must be heard.
No one should deny their rights to gather, to march and to make strong statements.
While groups have every right to protest, they can still potentially be exposed to the coronavirus or expose others.
Remember, you do not have to be sick, or be showing symptoms, to be carrying — and spreading — the virus.
The COVID-19 test is quick, easy and free.
There are a few options for getting tested.
You do not have to meet any prequalifying conditions to receive a test from the health department.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is offering the free COVID-19 testing in Lowndes County, Monday through Saturday.
You do have to make an appointment, which is as simple as making a telephone call.
Once your appointment has been set, all you have to do is drive to the testing site at the health department location in downtown Valdosta and the very nice and helpful staff there will take care of the rest.
You do not even get out of your car.
A health care worker will come to the window of your vehicle, ask for your appointment number and name, retrieve your testing kit and return to the car for a quick nasal swab — no questions asked, no forms to fill out.
In seven to 10 business days, you will receive the results by telephone.
It is that quick and easy.
Now that the state, and the health department, has ramped up testing capacity, there are no long lines, no pre-test screening and no hoops to jump through.
To schedule an appointment for your test, just call the health department at (229) 333-5257 or the South Health District COVID-19 hotline at (844) 955-1499.
Whether you have been with a crowd at a protest or in other group settings where you might have been exposed and most certainly if you are experiencing any symptoms, please get tested.
COVID-19 is not over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.