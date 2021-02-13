As we approach Presidents Day the irony is for the first time in our history an American President has been impeached for the second time.
This impeachment focused on a hallmark of our Republic — the peaceful transfer of power.
America has always been exceptional because of the way it elects its president every four years and the way an outgoing president peacefully and gracefully hands the rein of power to a successor, almost without exception, until now.
Look at the rest of the world. Look at the violence or overwhelming intimidation in bringing or keeping a leader in power. We have also thought America was better than that. We have always thought those kinds of things never happen here.
As much as our government riles us and irritates us, Americans have been blessed with a government that regularly experiences a peaceful transfer of power from President to President.
Even when it is a President of one party replacing a President from another party, there are no bloody coups, or hunkering down in the White House.
The President whose term has come to a close peacefully leaves the White House, while the incoming President, who may have been the sitting President’s opponent, assumes power.
From its earliest days, our nation has been blessed.
We were blessed with having a George Washington as our first President rather than a Hosni Mubarak, or a Fidel Castro, or a Vladmir Putin, or any number of other leaders throughout history who have refused to relinquish power.
Given his success in defeating the British, his command of the nation’s military, the esteem in which his countrymen held him, Washington could have been president for life, a new king, or dictator.
Instead, he surrendered his sword at war’s end. He stepped aside after being elected to two terms as President.
Washington attended the peaceful transfer of power to John Adams as the second President. Adams did not stick around to see his political rival Thomas Jefferson inaugurated as the third President. But Adams peacefully allowed the transfer of power to an opposing party’s President-elect.
So, the precedent had been established.
We have had bloody conflicts in our nation’s history, but we have not had one because a President refused to leave office.
In the American Revolution, we were blessed with a Washington. In France, revolution ushered in the guillotine and Napoleon.
If we ever encounter a President who refuses to step down after being elected out of office, revolution may well be the recourse.
Otherwise, people should think long and hard about the ramifications of toppling a freely elected government.
History has revealed there are far more Mubaraks than Washingtons.
On this Presidents Day week, it is a lesson we should remember well as more people foment the ideals of revolution at home.
