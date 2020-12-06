The 2020 presidential election is over.
Joe Biden won.
There was no widespread, systemic voter fraud.
No one stole the election from anyone.
It’s way past time for Republicans to disavow baseless conspiracy theories and reckless claims of voter fraud, and put their time and energy into the future of the party.
We get the fact that millions of people across the nation, including thousands in our community, are disappointed with the outcome of the election.
But court challenges across the nation have failed. Recounts, including the recount in Georgia, did not change the vote very much at all — one way or the other.
Now it is time for voters to focus on the U.S. Senate runoff elections.
Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler face serious challenges from Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
President Donald Trump is not on the ballot and there will be no coat tail effect.
Historically, Republicans win runoff elections in Georgia.
But there is nothing usual about this election cycle, and there are no sure bets.
After all, who would have thought the state of Georgia was in play, much less that it would flip for a Democrat in the presidential election?
Still, that is exactly what happened.
The balance of power in the U.S. Senate is now in the hands of the Georgia electorate.
Democrats have the chance to control the House, the Senate and the executive branch at the same time.
If that happens, gridlock effectively ends and the Democratic party will see it as a mandate for its more progressive agenda.
Republicans have lost the White House, have gained ground but still face Democratic control in the House and their last hope of holding on to legislative power in the Senate rests with these two Georgia senatorial seats.
What we are saying to voters is simply this, the fate of the U.S. Senate is in your hands.
In the past, voter turnout in runoff elections in Georgia has been lackluster.
Will this high-profile, groundbreaking runoff election be any different?
Both Democrats and Republicans have a lot at stake.
Monday, Dec. 7, is the last day you can register to vote.
We encourage voter registration and voter participation.
No one can say that the voice of the people was not heard in the presidential election because more people voted than ever before and that is democracy in action, regardless of whether you personally liked the outcome.
Just how well will democracy work in this senatorial runoff?
You will decide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.