We wish President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump well and hope a full recovery for both.
They have tested positive for COVID-19.
The president is 74 years old and in a high-risk category.
Media reports indicate they are both feeling fine, and we hope their symptoms do not get worse.
COVID-19 is a dangerous virus and more than 200,000 Americans have died.
The Trumps are in quarantine.
Senior aide to the president, Hope Hicks, previously tested positive and had traveled with the president on Air Force One and Marine One, along with several others, all in close proximity and rarely seen wearing face coverings.
Let's be clear, we disagree with President Trump a lot.
We have made no secret about that.
We often find his behavior inappropriate and his rhetoric out of bounds.
We are not pretending all those things have gone away.
But this is not about politics.
It is about the first family's health and well-being.
This could well be the most serious health crisis an American president has faced since President Ronald Reagan was shot. Reagan made a full recovery, and we wish the same for President Trump.
Many others in and out of the White House and on the campaign trail with the president, not social distancing and not wearing masks, could have been exposed, and we also hope they do not test positive or suffer in any way from the coronavirus.
We encourage all our readers to take COVID-19 more seriously.
The virus knows no political party, has no ideology, is extremely contagious and can be deadly.
We are afraid for the president because of his age and any other underlying conditions that could make him more vulnerable to serious outcomes.
We know we join many of our readers in wishing the Trumps a full and speedy recovering.
It is so scary the virus has reached inside the White House, and it brings home the stark reality of just how serious the pandemic is and how seriously we should all take it. Being cavalier about COVID-19, minimizing, downplaying it and not taking extreme precautions puts us all at risk. We must follow the science and listen to the health care experts.
We encourage you all to wear masks, socially distance, avoid crowds, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.
Please stay safe and healthy.
