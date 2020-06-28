The good news is that Antonio Arnelo Smith will — hopefully — fully recover from his injuries.
The better news is that he is alive.
The bad news is that what happened to him should have never happened.
And it should never happen to anyone else in our community.
Police must do better, must be better.
The 46-year-old victim has sued the Valdosta police department claiming excessive force in a Feb. 8 incident where he was mistaken for a suspect in a panhandling investigation.
Video of the incident clearly shows Smith being thrown to the ground and being injured.
Police must deescalate.
Police must have more self-control and not be so easily amped up when they arrive on a scene.
Naturally, someone in a police encounter is going to be upset.
That person is likely to be really upset if being arrested, and especially if it happens suddenly with little to no explanation.
Police must be mature, professional and not allow their buttons to be pushed.
There is a cultural, macho, “I’m in charge here” mentality that must go away.
This is a new day for policing and criminal justice across the nation, and changes must be made.
Police must not assume that a person is guilty until proven innocent.
In Smith’s case, it is even worse because it was a clear case of mistaken identity.
He was not the suspect they were looking for when he was forcibly restrained and thrown to the ground.
It is beyond disturbing that this incident happened back in February and just came to light this past week.
It should not take open records requests, tipsters, a dedicated newspaper reporter and attorneys releasing videos in order for the public to know what is going on in their own community, with their own police department.
If a police officer had not been involved, and a public altercation between two people resulted in serious injuries the whole thing would have likely been included in an incident report readily available to the public and the press. What happened here was far worse than that and should have been immediately disclosed.
Building trust will not happen without improved transparency.
The police department knew about this incident when it first happened.
Not disclosing this information until being forced to do so, makes the police department and the city look even worse.
It should have been immediately disclosed along with full and complete information about disciplinary measures, if any; and if not, a full explanation as to why.
Concealing this kind of thing from the public, or cloaking it under some kind of pending litigation privilege, has no upside whatsoever.
Police must commit to better training of all officers, regardless of rank, and to full and complete transparency.
