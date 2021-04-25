The majority of Americans believe police must be held accountable for any mistreatment of Black people.
The murder of George Floyd shocked the nation.
But what happened to George Floyd has happened over and over and over again.
This time, in the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, something different happened.
The former police officer who killed Floyd in the streets was investigated, charged, prosecuted and convicted of murder.
The blue wall of support crumbled as fellow police officers, and even the chief of police, testified against Chauvin.
That made this different.
Now in a Washington Post-ABC News poll, six in 10 Americans say more should be done to hold police accountable.
According to the Post, the nationwide survey shows more Americans are calling for some type of policing reform than at anytime since 1988.
The Post reported that in 2014, 54% said they were confident police were adequately trained to avoid the use of excessive force, but that dropped to 47% last July and 44% this month, with 55% of respondents now saying they lack confidence in police on this question.
Many police officers and leaders across the nation were just as shocked and outraged by the actions of Chauvin as the general public. Bad cops doing bad things are bad for all police everywhere.
No one is saying all police officers are bad or that there are not any very positive interactions between police and people of color.
But when those interactions go bad, they go real bad and that must stop.
Improved training with an emphasis on de-escalation must be prioritized and there must also be absolute transparency around all use of force incidents.
There can be no exceptions.
All dash camera and body camera videos must be regarded as open public records and disclosed without condition.
Whether the footage exposes misconduct or exonerates an officer, it must be made public without delay.
The footage shows what it shows, and that will not change by waiting for disclosure.
In Georgia, all initial incident and arrest reports — including the full police narrative and supplements — are legally regarded as open, public records in the Open Records Act. There is no legitimate reason not to regard body camera footage in exactly the same way.
Transparency breeds trusts.
The unedited body camera footage shows the truth.
And the truth must always be disclosed.
