Thanksgiving Day is now less than a week away.
Putting your family first this Thanksgiving may mean staying apart.
COVID-19 is surging everywhere, and we should all be concerned about the well-being of family and friends.
Foregoing large family holiday gatherings for just one year is the wise thing to do in the middle of a global pandemic.
Do not say COVID-19 is not dangerous.
One quarter of a million people have died in our nation.
More people are dying in our own county every week.
Not only does COVID-19 not take a holiday, it is surging during this holiday season.
Not only is COVID-19 still with us, it is getting worse and worse day by day, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all on the rise.
Vaccines are coming.
We can all wait for family gatherings.
Perhaps you and your family can plan Thanksgiving in the Spring or Summer of 2021.
Health experts across the nation, along with our own South Health District in Valdosta, are cautioning families to avoid traditional gatherings.
Some of you will listen and heed the warnings.
Some will not.
To put it bluntly, putting others at risk is a selfish act on your part.
Consider having a nice Thanksgiving meal with your immediate family that lives under the same roof, and then FaceTime or Zoom with your extended, remote, family.
We know you all have COVID fatigue, and you just want things to get back to normal but we remind you things are not normal — not yet — and we must all be vigilant a bit longer.
We think the South Health District said it well this week when it issued this statement: “Gathering with family and friends for traditional holiday celebrations may seem like a chance to have some fun and unwind, however it is important to remember that these types of celebrations can quickly become a breeding ground for the spread of COVID-19.”
Even beyond Thanksgiving, this is no time to relax our health care precautions.
It is time to double down and renew our efforts to stop the spread of this dangerous virus by social distancing, avoiding gatherings, working remotely when possible, washing hands frequently, using approved hand sanitizer and, yes, wearing protective masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.