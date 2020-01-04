Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
The Pinevale High School Alumni Association has spent years working to make the community a better place. With Dr. Willie Houseal at the helm, the Pinevale High Alum started as a group that got together for reunions and has since grown into an organization that helps out people in need. While the focus may usually fall on current students, the group is now taking parents back to school. A new program being introduced at Pinevale Elementary will allow parents of students at the school to take adult literacy classes in a newly developed computer lab. Houseal said there are 12 stations set up, ready to go. Each station serves as a hub with internet access. The joint venture between Pinevale Alum, Hudson Dockett Community Center and Valdosta City Schools already has a pool of 27 applicants who will work to improve reading skills. “We are in the process of developing a schedule so, as parents walk their kids to school, they can swing by the gym and come down to where we have the computer lab set up in one of the rooms that use to serve as a band room,” Houseal said.
A Brooks County extension coordinator received a state honor. The 2019 Senior King Cotton award winner is Stephanie Hollifield of Brooks County, where she serves as county extension coordinator as well as agriculture & natural resources agent. Hollifield has worked for extension from 1994-98 and 2013 to present. She has 10 years of service, all in Brooks County. In addition to holding producer education programs regarding agronomics and defoliation, Hollifield conducts county research on cotton, commissioners said. The priorities for her local research are made in collaboration with local growers. Recent trials have been on issues such as areolate mildew, planter downforce, defoliation tank mixes, and many more.
Members of Moody Air Force Base connected with local community organizations earlier this month during Leadership Moody’s Nonprofit Day. Leadership Moody is the 23rd wing commander’s development program for the senior enlisted, senior officers and senior ranking civilians, Lt. Col. Jeanae Jackson said. Throughout a 10-month period, about 25 members visit with various organizations to learn leadership lessons and the challenges they face. “The goal is … for us to learn lessons on how they lead their people that we can bring back and apply to how we lead our airmen and civilians at Moody, as well as to build community relations with the different organizations that we’re visiting,” Jackson said. The group met with The Haven, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, the YMCA, Second Harvest of South Georgia, the American Red Cross of South Georgia and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. Jackson said it was interesting gaining insight on how the organizational leaders guide their nonprofits, adding she was able to reflect on her leadership skills.
