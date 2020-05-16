Here's another round of applause for people and organizations doing great things in the community.
David Owens knew something was amiss. "The engine started running rough and basically went idle. We didn't have any power," he said. Owens, a 73-year-old flight instructor, took control of the single-engine plane and knew he had to make an emergency landing. The only area close by was the highway. "It was the only place to go," he said. Luckily, the Valdosta-area pilot brought the plane down on Interstate 75 near Clyattville safely and glided up the southbound Exit 11 ramp to safety. From there, the plane was towed with a law-enforcement escort to Valdosta Regional Airport. "I know the pilot and I believe David could fly a bathtub if you gave it to him. He's a very accomplished pilot. Of course, he's an instructor pilot," Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. "He actually taught my 16-year-old grandson to fly, and if this was going to happen, there couldn't have been a better person in that front seat that I know of."
A total of 295 graduating seniors from across Georgia have been recognized as 2020 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods said this week. Lowndes High School senior Jared Lawlor is a 2020 Georgia Scholar, state school officials said in a statement released this week. Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities and in the home, school officials said.
The 2020 Miss Valdosta High School Pageant was held virtually at the Valdosta City Schools' Performing Arts Center. Contestants competed in live virtual interviews with judges, Wildcat casual wear and evening gown competitions, according to a statement released by city school officials. Contestants created and developed philanthropic platform boards that were submitted to the judges electronically for judging. "All of the contestants worked very hard and made this a close competition," school officials said. Cassie Doscher, a senior, is the 2020 Miss VHS is senior; Julia Clark is first runner-up; Morgan Wynn is second runner-up, school officials said.
