As the Lowndes County Board of Education launches a search for the next Lowndes High School head football coach, we want to remind school officials that one thing matters above all else: character.
Character matters and it matters a lot.
Character is more important than Xs and Os, and in the long run character will mean more to the program and the school system than wins and losses.
Of course, everyone wants to win football games.
But winning games while losing young men to drugs, alcohol, crime or academic failure is a price too high to pay.
The best coaches not only prepare young men for Friday nights, they prepare them for life, instilling values and principles that stay with them through their lifetimes, regardless of their future endeavors.
Only a few players ever go on to play at the collegiate level and far fewer ever make a living on the gridiron.
Our region has seen its share of bad coaching decisions and Lowndes has a real chance to get it right.
Whether it is an internal candidate or the best coach comes to the school board as the result of a national search, the BOE should take its time, do its research and make the best decision possible.
This job should attract a lot of quality candidates.
Lowndes has one of the most successful programs in the state, and we suspect coaches hoping to advance their careers will be standing in line for an interview.
Among them will be successful, winning, coaches who also are individuals of impeccable character and strong values. There may also happen to be individuals who have won a lot of football games, maybe even state titles, but whose careers have been controversial or who have questionable tactics both on and off the field. South Georgia just doesn’t need any more football controversy.
Lowndes had made some good decisions in the past and has the time to make sure that it gets it right and does not go down the rabbit hole other programs have fallen into. Throughly research every candidate, take a deep dive into personnel files and take every red flag seriously.
Finally, the process should be very open and transparent. Full details on the top three candidates should be released to public and the school board should tell all of the applicants their resumes will be made public prior to the final decision if they are among the top three candidates.
Go Vikings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.