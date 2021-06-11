Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.