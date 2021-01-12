Our republic — our open and free elections to select our leaders — is not a Democrat thing or a Republican thing — it is an American thing.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp congratulated Georgia’s new senators — Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. That’s what leaders do.
Outgoing Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue conceded to Ossoff and Warnock because that’s the way it’s done.
Both elections were contentious.
Both were close.
Both were held in Georgia using the Dominion voting systems.
As in all elections, there were winners and losers.
The winners graciously accept and vow to govern for all the people.
The losers concede and put democracy ahead of partisan politics, at least in that moment.
In Georgia, and in America, we put our trust in elections. That is how we choose our leaders. We do not attempt to overthrow the outcome of an election because it did not go our way and then call for the illegal, unconstitutional rejection of the will of the people — at least we didn’t until now.
Loeffler and Perdue demonstrated that we are better than that.
They were both better than President Donald Trump who has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and who instead stoked the flames of insurrection as he urged his ardent followers to march to the Capitol, a march that ended in a riotous insurrection in an attempt to overturn an American election.
That’s not who we are.
That’s not American
Clearly, there is plenty of room for disagreement with Loeffler and Perdue when it comes to policy, posturing, campaign rhetoric and misinformation, but when it was the most important — when it came time to concede and accept the outcome of the election — they both did the right thing.
Thank you, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, for doing the right thing in Georgia.
Congratulations Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Now, govern for all the people of Georgia, those who supported you and those who did not.
