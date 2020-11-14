At the very least a United States senator should believe in democracy and protect our liberty.
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler failed the people of Georgia on both fronts in recent days.
Their all out, unrestrained attacks on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is an assault on the people of Georgia and everyone's liberty.
With absolutely no justification, they verbally attacked their fellow Republican and called for his immediate resignation. They are calling for the secretary of state's job simply because he is doing his job.
Their senseless assault on the 2020 presidential election in our state is reckless and irresponsible.
If they have evidence of widespread, systemic voter fraud in Georgia, then they need to present even just one shred of that evidence.
Their wild, baseless accusations are dangerous.
Their tactics are desperate attempts to retain their seats, play to their base and conjure the support of President Donald Trump.
The people of Georgia deserve better.
Raffensperger's job is not, as the senators seem to think, to get Perdue and Loeffler reelected. His job is to run a clean and transparent election, and that is exactly what he is doing.
Perdue and Loeffler are more concerned about their own power and influence than they are about their political party, the state or even liberty itself.
They are impugning our most fundamental democratic institution, all for political gain.
Look, we have been pretty hard on Raffensperger in the past when he tried to put lipstick on a pig by being less than forthcoming about the shortcomings of the state's new multi-million dollar touchscreen voting machine during test runs last year.
However, he righted that ship and we never believed he failed to run an honest, clean election.
Frankly, it was shocking to hear two U.S. senators level such baseless accusations with no evidence to support their claims. It was beneath them and beneath the office they hold.
Republicans in Georgia can be proud of their secretary of state this go around. He has acquitted himself well and represented his Republican party well by showing himself to be a man of integrity and principle and not caving to partisan pressure throughout this tense and embattled electoral process.
The secretary of state has already announced there will be a recount, audit and recanvass, not because the senators are calling for it, not because the current administration wants it but because of the narrow margin of victory in the presidential race. So, what else do Perdue and Loeffler want from Raffensperger? Simply, they want his job?
Why? That is also pretty simple — they didn't get what they wanted from him: a clear and decisive victory.
Saying that "every legal vote must be counted" is trite and pandering.
Everyone — every Republican, every Democrat and most certainly Brad Raffensperger himself — believes that every legal vote must be counted.
