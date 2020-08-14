People are dying at our hospital.
And it is not because anyone at the hospital is doing anything wrong.
People are dying because COVID-19 can be deadly.
Since the novel coronavirus first plagued our community, 78 people have died at South Georgia Medical Center.
Of that number, 48 have been your friends, neighbors and family — people from right here in Lowndes County.
Others have been from nearby, adjoining counties or transfers from other hospitals.
We know this does not fit popular narratives or talking points, but it is the truth.
In the state of Georgia, about 4,500 people have died.
Our neighbors to the south in Florida have had it even worse and have watched hundreds of people die in their state in one day. The death toll in Florida is about 9,000.
Almost 3/4 of a million people have died around the world.
In our nation alone, 165,000 people have lost their lives.
The death toll in the United States is the worst in the world, by far and the numbers continue to climb.
Again, we know this does not fit the narrative and match popular talking points.
But it is the truth.
There is no spin here. No agenda-driven narrative.
These are just the numbers, real numbers. This is just the plain, honest, unfiltered truth.
Now, we know what naysayers will say. They will talk about all the people who do not die. They will talk about all the people who will get better. They will talk about the age of the vast majority of those who do die, even though some young people in our community have died.
All these things are also true. Most people who contract COVID-19 do not die. Most who do die are older and many have underlying health conditions. We do not in any way deny or contest those truths.
But still, hundreds of our friends, neighbors and family members have been very, very sick, some will never fully recover and, as we have seen, far too many die.
More are going to die.
We are not talking about cases, we are not talking about positive test results and we are not even talking about the other really bad COVID-19 outcomes right now. We are just talking about the fact 165,000 Americans have died.
Thursday, we learned that in 24 hours more people died than on any single day since the pandemic began and unfortunately some of those deaths are happening right here.
Now, back to South Georgia Medical Center, where people are dying.
We have thought a lot about this, and we very honestly do not think a hospital could have been any better prepared or done a better job executing its plan than SGMC.
Given the size and location of the hospital, its capacity, bed count, number of ventilators, stockpile of protective equipment and the professionalism of its well-trained staff has proven to be second to none. We agree 100% with the messaging of South Georgia Medical Center’s CEO Ronnie Dean and what we are saying here is exactly the same thing he has been pleading with the community to listen to.
The doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other frontline workers have been exemplary and are honest to goodness heroes, putting themselves at risk for everyone else’s health and safety.
So, why are people dying? Really just two reasons.
First, people are dying because COVID-19 can be deadly.
Second, people are dying because we, as a community, are not doing our part to mitigate the spread of one of the most contagious viruses the world has ever seen.
So, we are going to say it once again, wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands frequently, avoid all crowds and if you are older than 65 stay home.
