Peach State Summer Theatre returns this week, opening three musicals.
The season starts with “Nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical” opening June 2, continues with “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical” opening June 9, and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” opening June 23, then all three shows run in rotating repertory through July 22, at Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
Last year, PSST! had a successful return of three shows after the pandemic closed then limited its seasons. Audiences filled seats in 2022 to watch Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Ain’t Misbehavin’” and “Sister Act.”
Hank Rion made his debut as PSST! artistic director last year and returns in the role this year. He is also show director for “Spamalot.”
PSST! is a tradition that has spanned decades. It started locally in 2005 and even earlier with shows performed on Jekyll Island, providing professional theatre for area audiences.
Peach State is a professional repertory company that hires working actors and technical staff during auditions throughout the Southeast and in the North while giving professional experience to many VSU Theatre & Dance students.
The 2023 season will hopefully continue past successes which have included the General Assembly designating Peach State as the official musical theatre of the State of Georgia.
And while audiences watch the shows of this season, Peach State will already be preparing for the 2024 season.
Peach State believes in the prospect that Valdosta is no longer a stop-over on the way to Florida, or a place for travelers to refuel, eat and be on their way.
But rather, in making Valdosta its home, PSST! took a leap of faith that Valdosta is becoming a destination for travelers.
The Valdosta Daily Times believes in that possibility, too, and has signed on again as a sponsor of Peach State Summer Theatre.
On with the shows!
For more on Peach State Summer Theatre, visit the website www.valdosta.edu/psst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.