Peach State Summer Theatre returns this weekend, opening its first full season in three years.
PSST! 2022 season opens Friday, June 3, with Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella," and continues with "Ain't Misbehavin'" opening June 17 and "Sister Act" opening June 24.
Once all shows open, the productions run in revolving repertory through July 23.
The last time PSST! opened three musicals was in 2019. Peach State had to cancel its 2020 season due to the pandemic. COVID-19 curtailed the 2021 season to only one musical.
But 2022 returns PSST! to the tradition that started locally in 2005 and even earlier with shows performed on Jekyll Island – the production of professional theatre for area audiences.
Peach State is a professional repertory company that hires working actors and technical staff during auditions throughout the Southeast and in the North while giving professional experience to many VSU Theatre & Dance students.
The 2022 season will hopefully rebuild upon past successes which have included the General Assembly designating Peach State as the official musical theatre of the State of Georgia. And while audiences enjoy the shows of this season, Peach State will already be preparing for the 2023 season.
Peach State believes in the prospect that Valdosta is no longer a stop-over on the way to Florida, or a place for travelers to refuel, eat and be on their way. But rather, in making Valdosta its home, PSST! took a leap of faith that Valdosta is becoming a destination for travelers.
The Valdosta Daily Times believes in that possibility, too, and has signed on again as a corporate sponsor of Peach State Summer Theatre.
On with the shows!
For more on Peach State Summer Theatre, visit the website www.valdosta.edu/psst.
