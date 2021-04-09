Once again the state of Georgia is warning about the dangers of distracted driving and we are right there with state leaders on this issue.
Put up your phone, keep your eyes on the road and drive.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month but every day should be distracted driver awareness day on our roadways.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has said if drivers don’t park their phone when their car is in drive, they could be handed a ticket for violating Georgia’s hands-free law.
Georgia’s hands-free law went into effect July 1, 2018, but even after thousands of citations have been issued in the state, motorists continue handling their phones while driving. It’s as noticeable as driving down the street in Valdosta or on highways anywhere in the state ... though we don’t advocate drivers becoming distracted by looking for distracted drivers.
But the reckless, dangerous behavior is still happening all the time on our roadways and people are dying because of it.
According to NHTSA, drivers who are talking on their phones are four times as likely to be involved in a crash as those who are not and the odds of being in a crash increase 23% when a driver is texting or sending an e-mail. NHTSA data also shows that drivers 16-24 are the biggest offenders when it comes to using their phone while driving.
Enough is enough. People texting and driving have been putting the safety of others at risk for far too long.
The state has offered some very practical advice that includes:
— If you’re expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and put the vehicle in park.
— Make a passenger your “designated texter.” Give them access to your phone to respond to calls and messages.
— Use a cell phone holder and voice commands or bluetooth devices if calls must be made or answered while driving.
And, perhaps the most practical for those people who just can’t seem to control themselves: Put your cell phone in the trunk, glove compartment, back seat or somewhere else it cannot be reached to avoid temptation.
