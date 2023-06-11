We commend the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority for allocating resources where they are needed the most.
It always makes sense to serve parts of the community that are historically underserved.
That is why we were excited to learn that more than $3 million in state grants will go toward improving Vallotton Park, Scott Park and Olympic Park.
The state grants will award $1,665,400 for Vallotton Park, $1,152,800 for Scott Park and $243,897 for Olympic Park.
VLPRA said it will use the funds to upgrade and renovate the parks.
Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex will get new fencing, backstops and dugouts at each field as well as new scoreboards and a repaved front parking lot.
The grant will add two new tennis/pickleball courts with lights, outdoor fitness equipment, a new 300-foot baseball/softball field and a new scoreboard at Scott Park.
Olympic Park will get new playground equipment to replace the existing structure.
Parks and green spaces impact quality of life in all our communities and resources to upgrade and improve those parks should be used equitably.
Furthermore, parks should give our young people safe, and fun, places to enjoy outdoor recreation.
We agree with Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Executive Director George Page when he said, “This is a big win for our community. We are grateful for the grants and are excited to use them in improving spaces where both children and adults can be active outdoors.”
The state awarded a total of $225 million to communities across the state. The funds are going to 142 projects that improve neighborhood areas such as parks, sidewalks and recreation facilities in areas disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clearly, there are needs in our community — and most communities — that are more pressing and more important than public parks, not the least of which are food insecurity and affordable housing.
As resources are available to address those needs then those funds should also be used where they are needed the most.
In this case, using these monies earmarked for parks and recreation to improve facilities that have lagged behind public parks and green spaces in other parts of the county is warranted and welcomed.
