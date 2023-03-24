Our community is highly commended for its support of the arts, in general, and specifically for supporting and embracing the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
Just how many towns the size of Valdosta have a symphony orchestra? Not many.
Yet, for more than three decades, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra has been bringing the music and worlds of Bach, Beethoven, Berlioz, Brahms and numerous other composers to the ears and worlds of South Georgia listeners.
There are many factors which contribute to the quality of life in Valdosta that makes our town a great place to live, work, play and raise a family — not the least of which is our robust arts community including the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
This weekend, the orchestra presents “Contemplation,” featuring Strauss’ “Solemn Entrance,” MacMillan’s “Larghetto for Orchestra,” Brahms’ “A German Requiem,” Op. 45, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building.
It might be easy to take having a hometown symphony orchestra for granted but we shouldn’t.
It truly is something special and one of the things that makes Valdosta the jewel of South Georgia.
We are fortunate that the Symphony Guild never takes VSO for granted. The Guild works diligently throughout the year to support the orchestra and we commend its members for their efforts.
Among other things, it is so important to introduce youths from all backgrounds to the arts and our orchestra hosts a series of youth concerts introducing classical music and instruments to hundreds of area children and youth for free, participates in Tunes for Tots which gives small children a hands-on introduction to musical instruments, performs Tchaikovsky’s beloved score with the long-running community production of “The Nutcracker” each Christmas season, etc.
VSO also showcases local, exceptionally talented musicians who are VSU faculty and students, along with other local musicians and professional musicians from the surrounding area.
The Valdosta Symphony has won the first-place honor of The American Prize in Orchestral Performance under the leadership of Howard Hsu, VSO music director and conductor.
We’ve said it many times, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra is rare among towns the size of Valdosta and we are most fortunate to have it here.
We encourage the community to support the arts, and to join us in singing the praises of Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.