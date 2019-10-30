Every other year, members of the community get the opportunity to go behind the gates at Moody Air Force Base to see what the men and women stationed here do every day.
The chance comes again this weekend.
Gates open Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2, 3, allowing the public onto the military base.
Once again, the community will be fortunate enough to see the Blue Angels, the incredible team of pilots who train incessantly year-round to fly intricate patterns and precision routines.
Aircraft on static display, numerous food and souvenir vendors, and a long list of aerial and ground demonstrations are on the schedule for both days.
“Thunder Over South Georgia” demonstrates what we all know. Moody is an integral part of the community and economically benefits the Valdosta region.
The airmen stationed here are called upon to provide support to missions around the world.
They work every day to ensure the country is protected from various threats.
They are proud to show the community what they do every day to prepare for the real-world situations they face when deployed.
The community appreciation open house is a great way to spend the day with your family and a terrific way to show Moody just how much Valdosta supports and appreciates the base and its personnel.
