Tired of not getting any answers on the ouster of Valdosta head football coach Alan Rodemaker?
Don’t let up.
Tired of not seeing any resolution to the city and county Service Delivery Strategy standoff and escalating legal fees?
Don’t let up.
Yes, our ultimate recourse will be at the ballot box, but you don’t have to wait that long.
It is your right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
It is your right to protest.
It is your right to demand answers.
It is your right to speak out publicly.
It is your right because it is your government.
The men and women who sit on city council, county commission and the boards of education may think they are in charge, but they are not.
You are.
We elected people to these positions to represent us, not to rule us.
Perhaps we have spoiled, or at least misled, city council, county commission and school board members by leading them to believe they can do whatever they want, whenever they want, however they want and not have to answer for it.
By not showing up at meetings, not speaking out during the public commenting portion of those meetings, not signing and submitting petitions, not holding protests and not demanding answers, we have given them this false sense of security and incubated a mindset that they can act with complete impunity and conceal the people’s business behind closed doors.
That is our fault.
Government — including city council, county commission and the board of education — only has the powers that we give it.
If we have led these men and women to believe they can conduct public business in such opaque and non-responsive ways, then we have given them way too much power.
The Bill of Rights gives you — the community — the power and also gives you a remedy when our governors assume too much power.
The First Amendment guarantees you the right of free speech to speak out and make your voice heard.
The First Amendment guarantees you the right to go to the press, write letters and columns and grant interviews. And that right also protects any members of the board of education, county commission or city council who want to come clean and speak out.
On that point, if your lawyer is telling you that you are not unfettered to tell the truth because of some city or school board policy, your lawyer is wrong. The right of free speech is not about some code or ordinance. No statute or code can supersede the First Amendment.
The First Amendment guarantees us all the right to protest and to do so in very public and visible ways. The First Amendment guarantees us the right to petition government for a redress of grievances and this community certainly has its grievances and it is now high time to make those grievances known.
