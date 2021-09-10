Tropical Storm Mindy was a nonevent for our coverage area.
But Mindy served a purpose.
The fast moving storm that made landfall in the gulf Wednesday was not expected to develop into a named storm until suddenly it did.
This time of year, it is important for everyone to stay prepared for the fast forming storms.
There are a few things we can all do way ahead of time when we are not frantically trying to get ready for a storm that is closing in on us.
Every household should have an emergency kit that includes bottled water, nonperishable food items, first aid kit, essential medicines, personal hygiene items, flashlights, batteries and an emergency weather radio if possible.
When a storm approaches it is important that you have a safe place in your home designated, that your car is full of gasoline, all your devices are fully charged and double check your emergency kit to make sure it is fully stocked.
Of course, another important way to prepare is to make sure you receive all weather watches and warnings as soon as possible.
