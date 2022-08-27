Lowndes County is to be commended for the new Bemiss Fire Station 5.
The station, located at 4970 Bemiss Road, will be staffed with full-time firefighters 24/7, along with a bay for South Georgia Medical Center EMS. The bay allows SGMC to assign an ambulance for the Bemiss Road corridor. County officials say this partnership with SGMC is the first of its kind for Lowndes County.
County Manager Paige Dukes said Lowndes County Fire Rescue, SGMC and the Lowndes County Commission have been collaborating for more than a year to improve and upgrade emergency services countywide.
"Our Bemiss corridor is a very high-volume call area," she said. "Not just for structural fires but for vehicle accidents and medical calls because of the population density. We used Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to add on to this building to also co-locate EMS, so now there’s an ambulance presence here as well. Our job, as it relates to being fire responders, is to be our best on the days our citizens are at their worst.”
The county fire and rescue plan includes projects such as the recent remodeling of Clyattville Station 2. The county has also been committed to hiring full-time, trained firefighters and administrators. A third full-time fire station is set to be built in the North Lowndes area sometime in the next 10-12 months, county officials said.
County Fire Chief Lloyd Green said, “I’m ecstatic. It's great to be a part of this. I have an unbelievable staff who paved the road for me, so to speak. I’m glad to see this one open and I’m looking forward to our next one. To be part of something that most fire chiefs in their whole career will never see. … It's just a great opportunity for all of us.”
We agree. The fire and rescue expansion will provide a much-needed, full-time firefighting and rescue force in more areas of the county.
We congratulate Lowndes County Commission and administration, SGMC officials, county staff and county firefighters and rescue personnel for this new station that will do double duty working a high-traffic area and highly populated residential area of the county.
The new station will save property and save lives.
