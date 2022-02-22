As another Presidents Day comes and goes, we are still dealing with the ramifications of something the nation came perilously close to losing.
The peaceful transfer of power from one President to another President.
The aftershocks of Jan. 6, 2021, still linger, as investigations into the insurrection continue, while some Americans deny an insurrection even occurred at the Capitol.
Until Jan. 6, America has always been exceptional because of the way it elects its president every four years and the way an outgoing president peacefully and gracefully hands the reins of power to a successor, almost without exception,
Again, until last year.
Look at the rest of the world. Look at the violence or overwhelming intimidation in bringing or keeping a leader in power. We long thought America was better than that. We have always thought those kinds of things never happen here.
As much as our government riles us and irritates us, Americans have been blessed with a government that regularly experiences a peaceful transfer of power from President to President.
Even when it is a president of one party replacing a president from another party, there are no bloody coups, or hunkering down in the White House.
The president whose term has come to a close peacefully leaves the White House, while the incoming President, who may have been the sitting president’s opponent, assumes power.
From its earliest days, our nation has been blessed.
We were blessed with having a George Washington as our first president rather than a Hosni Mubarak, or a Fidel Castro, or a Vladmir Putin, or any number of other leaders throughout history who refused to relinquish power.
Given his success in defeating the British, his command of the nation’s military, the esteem in which his countrymen held him, Washington could have been president for life, a new king or dictator.
Instead, he surrendered his sword at war’s end. He stepped aside after being elected to two terms as President.
Washington attended the peaceful transfer of power to John Adams as the second president. Adams did not stick around to see his political rival Thomas Jefferson inaugurated as the third president. But Adams peacefully allowed the transfer of power to an opposing party’s President-elect.
So, the precedent had been established.
We have had bloody conflicts in our nation’s history but we have not had one because a president refused to leave office.
In the American Revolution, we were blessed with a Washington. In France, revolution ushered in the guillotine and Napoleon.
If we ever encounter a president who refuses to step down after being elected out of office, revolution may well be the recourse.
Otherwise, people should think long and hard about the ramifications of toppling a freely elected government.
History has revealed there are far more Mubaraks than Washingtons.
On this Presidents Day week, it is a lesson we should remember well as more people foment the ideals of revolution at home and deny that Jan. 6 was a threat to the government and the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.