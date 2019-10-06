This week marks the 79th annual recognition of National Newspaper Week.
The theme this year is “Think F1rst — Know Your 5 Freedoms.”
Newspapers have a long and important legacy of protecting your First Amendment rights.
And that’s not all.
In print, on digital sites, via laptop, desktop and mobile devices, through SMS or social media, newspapers remain the leading source of reliable information in all the communities they serve.
With daily attacks on the media from people in power, it is important for the public to know and understand the role of the press and how newspapers serve communities each day.
Here are some of the reasons your local newspaper is the most trustworthy source for news and information:
— Newspaper newsrooms are staffed with real people — people you know — reporters, photographers, editors — gathering the news, conducting interviews, covering meetings, attending events, writing, editing, fact-checking and making sure everyday you can trust what you read.
— Newspapers rely on recognizable sources. Quotes in the articles you read are attributed to real people and can be easily verified.
— Newspapers work hard to stay away from single-source reporting, giving readers context and balance.
— Newspaper websites have legitimate URLs ending in .com or .org extensions, listing contact information, the names of staff members and the media organization’s leadership team on the website.
— Newspapers correct mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes at times, but there is a big difference between an error and intentionally and knowingly publishing a false report because of some political or social agenda. Spurious websites, blogs and social media do not correct errors. They thrive on them.
Newspapers, in many instances, are the only institutions holding the powerful accountable, defending the First Amendment and advocating for government transparency.
Democracy is protected when the newspaper provides checks and balances as the Fourth Estate of government from city hall to the courthouse to the statehouse to the White House.
Newspapers are committed to the neighborhoods, cities, counties, states and coverage areas they serve.
Straightforward news reporting and thought-provoking commentary give a voice to the voiceless and empower the powerless. Newspapers hold government accountable because at our very core we believe that government belongs to the governed and not to the governing.
The Valdosta Daily Times has been recognized year after year for defending First Amendment rights, protecting the public’s right to know and serving its community with strong journalism.
Get your news where real, reliable, trustworthy news has always been found: Your local newspaper.
Please indulge us as we recognize National Newspaper Week. It matters to us because what we do matters to us and what we do matters to us because it matters to our community.
Thank you for bringing us into your homes and allowing us to serve this community. We remain committed to being: Your News.Your Voice. Your Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.