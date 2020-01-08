Mayor Scott Matheson has a full plate. There is a lot of work to be done.
We believe job No. 1 must be ratifying a Service Delivery Strategy Agreement with Lowndes County.
Get this thing done.
Do it ASAP.
Do what others have simply not been able to do.
Matheson has been around a long time, understands the arguments on both sides, knows all the players in this standoff well and has good personal relationships with county leaders.
Leverage those assets and put this debacle behind us.
Fixing the city’s ongoing problems with its sewer infrastructure may take a while, but this silly standoff between the city and county can be fixed in days – not weeks or months.
The standoff has been at a standstill for way too long, and it has been costly in more ways than one.
First, as we have reported, legal fees for the county and city combined will soon reach $1 million.
We have also reported that the development authority, along with leaders in business and industry, have said the failure of the city and county to get along and pass a simple service delivery strategy agreement has made it more difficult to recruit industries, costing us both jobs and economic stimulus.
We believe the simplest way to pass the service delivery strategy is to pare down the document appreciably, and stop trying to use this 10-year agreement to solve all of the disputes that exist regarding expansion and annexation.
Read the Georgia Service Delivery Strategy Act.
This state-mandated, 10-year agreement does not have to be the be-all, end-all, do-all solution to city-county relations.
It can be very broadly stated and only contain a handful of essential agreements meant to eliminate double taxation and define how basic services will be delivered. The document does not have to include all future arrangements and entanglements.
The best and most effective strategy for putting the Service Delivery Strategy debacle behind us is to streamline the talks and the document. Do what most cities and counties do, and just pass the most basic, broadly worded document possible that only includes the necessary pieces required by the state.
Here are basic requirements of the SDS Act:
— elimination of unnecessary service duplication
– elimination of arbitrary water and sewer rate differentials
– elimination of double taxation
– compatible and consistent land use plans
– consistency in plans for water and sewer extensions
– resolution strategies for annexation disputes over land use
Look at this skeletal framework and do nothing more. Be vague and leave room for interpretation during the years of the agreement.
During the 10 years while the agreement is in place, let local legislators legislate. If every little detail for annexation and expansion is baked into this document that will be in force for a decade, then city and county officials will basically tie their own hands and not have the flexibility to negotiate future differences.
We called on the city and county last year to get this agreement done before Thanksgiving.
They didn’t even try.
Mayor Matheson, be the difference maker. Get this done during your first 30 days.
We believe you might just be the person who can accomplish it.
