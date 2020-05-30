Here’s another round of applause for people and organizations doing great things in the community.
If something goes wrong with Saturday’s planned historic manned space launch, personnel from Moody Air Force Base are ready to jump into action. Airmen of the 347th Rescue Group, located at Moody, recently went to Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., to serve as an alert unit for “personnel recovery” — retrieving the astronauts — in the event of an incident during the launch of the SpaceX Demo-2 manned flight, according to Moody’s public affairs office. The personnel from the 347th will act as part of Task Force 45, which includes other rescue units stationed in South Carolina and Hawaii, according to an article on spaceflightinsider.com. “Depending on the posture at the time, the unit will keep its crews on alert status, only taking off in the event of an abort scenario,” the article said. “Our rescue mission is so diverse as this is yet another way the 347th Rescue Group employs rescue capabilities stateside,” said Col Bryan Creel, 347th Rescue Group commander. “We are proud to have our airmen stand ready for personnel recovery as the United States prepares for our first human space flight in several years. We are excited for the crew and our thoughts and prayers are with them for a successful mission.”
A sergeant from Moody AFB is being honored for his lifesaving efforts during a fatal school bus crash in November. Moody Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, a 723rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, is being awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal. On Nov. 22, a car collided with the back of a Lowndes County school bus on U.S. 84, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Dome spotted the accident while on his way to work. “(Dome) assessed the situation, got pedestrians to a safe location and then stayed with an unresponsive individual till medics arrived, in case they regained consciousness,” said Lt. Col. Redahlia Person, 723rd AMXS commander. Although the bus driver and passengers were not seriously injured, Dome spotted a driver and an infant inside the car and went straight into examining their condition. “I checked (the driver’s) pulse, and I didn’t feel anything,” Dome said. “She wasn’t responsive at all. Looking in the backseat, I saw there was a baby as well, but he was fine. After that, I had a (nearby) family call 911. Once we realized the infant wasn’t in danger, I got him out of the car and took him to safety.”
The Student Advisory Council of the University System of Georgia anonymously votes to recognize one of its members with the prestigious Regent Willis J. Potts Student Advisory Council Leadership Award. Jacob R. Bell of Bristol, a Valdosta State University student, is the 2020 recipient, university officials said in a statement. The Regent Willis J. Potts Student Advisory Council Leadership Award is named in honor of Willis J. Potts, who was appointed to the Board of Regents of the USG in 2006 by former Gov. Sonny Perdue. He served through 2012 and was highly regarded for his leadership, service and commitment to Georgia students. Bell’s openness, honesty, respect for others, enthusiasm for higher education, working knowledge of USG policies and procedures and active participation in Student Advisory Council activities and Board of Regents meetings were instrumental in helping him win the award, university officials said.
