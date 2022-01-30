Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says he’s tired.
Tired of the mental health situation in Georgia.
The lack of a mental health plan in Georgia.
“I am tired of telling desperate and hurting families that we have no treatment options available in Georgia,” Ralston said. “I am tired of looking at the faces of mothers who have lost a child because they saw no hope, and I’m tired of seeing the faces of those whose spiral downward has been fed by substance abuse.”
Georgia is tired, too, and residents are hurting because of the lack of a mental health plan.
Hopefully, other legislators are tired of the same thing.
Reportedly, they are – on both sides of the aisle.
Last week, Ralston introduced House Bill 1013. He calls it a comprehensive bill to reform Georgia’s mental health care delivery system and he believes it will improve client outcomes.
So far, the bill has received backing from both Republicans and Democrats. A rare event in the General Assembly, or really, any legislative body anywhere in the U.S.
The bipartisan mental health proposal, called the Mental Health Parity Act, comes after suicides and overdose deaths have increased in the state, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia needs it. The people facing mental health crises in Georgia need it.
Mental Health America of Georgia — an arm of a nationwide mental health advocacy group — reports that Georgia ranks 48th out of the 50 states and D.C. for access to mental health care, resources and insurance; two in five children have trouble accessing the mental health treatment they need, MHA reports.
If approved, the comprehensive Georgia bill would increase client access to care, ensure mental health parity for providers and clients, strengthen workforce development initiatives, expand transparency and accountability for consumers and enhance resources and tools for frontline responders and communities.
We urge legislators in the House then the Senate to continue bipartisan support for this measure.
Some legislators may claim the bill does too much. Others may claim it doesn’t do enough. But it is a start. A start that Georgia needs.
For the sake of the residents and families who need it, we hope legislators see past their personal or partisan wishes for this bill and do what’s best for Georgia.
Because all of Georgia will benefit from a better mental health system. And a little bipartisanship wouldn’t hurt either.
