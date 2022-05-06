Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.