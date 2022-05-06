Judge H. Arthur "Mac" McLane was known as a man of integrity throughout the five counties of the Southern Judicial Circuit and the state.
Long known as “Your Honor” in the courtroom, many knew McLane simply as “Mac,” a man who once contemplated entering the family business of Carson McLane Funeral Home but, realized early, he didn’t have the patience to be a funeral director.
In his youth, he weighed medicine but opted for the law after spending time with the attorneys in his wife Jane’s family.
After years spent in private practice, he was tapped to become a state court judge in 1974. Nearly 10 years later, in July 1983, McLane was appointed to fill an unexpired superior court term in the Southern Judicial Circuit.
As a superior court judge, he heard cases in Lowndes, Brooks, Colquitt, Echols and Thomas counties. In 1984, voters elected McLane to his own term as a Southern Circuit judge, a title he held unopposed election after election.
In addition to presiding over criminal cases, McLane became an advocate for increased courthouse security, opposed the restrictions of mandated sentences in criminal cases, spoke out on various area issues, served as a charter member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church, served as a member of the Valdosta Rotary Club, the Valdosta Symphony Board and the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch executive board.
And he was the chief proponent for building the new judicial complex in Downtown Valdosta, which now bears his name.
McLane retired as the Southern Circuit’s chief judge at the end of 2008 but he remained involved in the judicial process as a part-time senior superior court judge and active in the community.
“Mac” McLane built a reputation throughout South Georgia as a man of honesty and integrity, a man who exemplified the wisdom of Solomon so many desire and expect from a judge.
Earlier this week, McLane, 83, died.
Of being a judge, McLane once said, "The only thing a lot of people see is a fella comes in wearing a black robe and see nothing else behind it. They don't see the man behind it. But they shouldn't see that. A judge has to keep a poker face."
Lowndes County and the Southern Circuit will miss "Mac" McLane the judge and the man.
